Sam Williams Honors Grandfather Hank Williams’ Legacy With Haunting Rendition Of ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry’

Sam Williams, ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry’ - Photo: Courtesy of Mercury Nashville

Nashville singer/songwriter Sam Williams celebrates country pioneer and grandfather Hank Williams’ legacy and 100th birthday with a soothing rendition of “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.” In true Sam Williams fashion, his beautiful voice is laced with hints of sorrow, vulnerability, and acceptance.

Over soft acoustic guitar chords, Williams sings, “Hear that lonesome whippoorwill/ He sounds too blue to fly/ The midnight train is whining low/ I’m so lonesome, I could cry.”

Sam Williams - I’M SO LONESOME I COULD CRY (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“This song is special to me in many ways. I have always been hesitant to touch recording my grandfather’s songs, as there’s a sacredness to them. I wouldn’t want to do them injustice,” says Williams. “‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry’ has always been one of my favorites of his catalog…The release coinciding with his centennial birthday is a bittersweet happy birthday gift to the man I never knew that everyone seems to know. It is a reclamation of my name, my destiny in my family’s legacy, and a statement to country music. History and homage, respect, and reinvention, tattered and stolen coattails; I am a most honorable mention.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, Williams released his debut LP Glasshouse Children, which received rave reviews from Rolling Stone, Music Row, and more. Holler Country hailed, “This almost faultless debut from 22-year-old Sam Williams has so many fine collaborations and great songs that it’s certainly been worth the wait,” while Associated Press added, “the handful of slow-paced reflective songs fit [Sam’s] own voice and vision nicely.”

Following incredible performances at CMA Fest this summer, the third-generation country music star is currently working on his next album expected in 2024.

Tomorrow, September 16, Sam returns to the Grand Ole Opry for a special performance. Gary Mule Deer, Logan Ledger, NEEDTOBREATHE, and more are set to perform.

Hosted by the Country Music Hall of Fame, Williams will also perform at Hank’s 100th: A Concert in Celebration of Hank Williams, presented by Spotify, on September 21.

Buy or stream “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.”