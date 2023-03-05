Sam Williams Opens Up About Loss On ‘Important’ New Song ‘Lost Its Allure’

Sam Williams 'Lost Its Allure' artwork - Courtesy: Mercury Nashville

Sam Williams has released the new track “Lost Its Allure,” a new song in which the Nashville singer/songwriter of famous heritage reflects on finding his own identity amid self-doubt and the weary pursuit of his dreams.

Williams says that the track “is about life kind of losing its shiny-ness and its sparkle, and feeling that and fighting to get it back.” It’s informed by the loss of a loved one and his realization that the life he sought may not be what he wanted. “Sometimes, I wish I was still asleep, so I don’t have to see the truth that’s standing right in front of me,” he sings. “Like when God takes your best friend and they say it’s just a lesson/I think, what the hell am I destined for, feels like this life of mine has lost its allure.”

Sam Williams - Lost Its Allure (Official Audio)

Writing candidly on Facebook, he declares: “This is a really important song for me to write and put out. This is for anyone who feels like life sometimes loses its sparkle. As some of you know I lost most of my family in a two year span – RIP KT and Mama – and it’s an ongoing, indescribable pain of not knowing where to turn. It’s hard to feel like a star when your world isn’t what it was anymore. Grief is an ongoing cycle and I hope this touches anyone who can relate.”

Williams’ debut album Glasshouse Children won glowing reviews from Rolling Stone, Music Row, and elsewhere, and he followed it with a deluxe version, Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown, which contained six previously unreleased tracks, including “Ragdoll” and “Tilted Crown.”

The Mercury Nashville artist is heading across the Atlantic later this week to take part in the Country to Country (C2C) Festival, in London (March 11) and Glasgow (12), starring on the Spotlight Stage on the same bill as Drake Milligan. Ahead of that, he’s supporting Elvie Shane on his dates in Germany, which begin tomorrow (6) in Berlin and include shows in Munich (7) and Hamburg (8).

Buy or stream Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown.