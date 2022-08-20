Sam Williams Shares ‘Ragdoll’ From Expanded Edition Of Debut Album

Sam Williams 'Ragdoll' artwork - Courtesy: Mercury Nashville

Rising Nashville singer-songwriter Sam Williams has released the new song “Ragdoll” as a taste of the newly-announced, forthcoming deluxe version of his debut album Glasshouse Children. The feted artist of noble country stock, grandson of Hank Sr. and son of Hank Jr., will include six new tracks on the expanded set, to be titled Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown and released on October 14 by Mercury Nashville.

Williams co-wrote “Ragdoll” with Femke Weidema and William Benjamin Roberts, and says that the song “represents putting it all on the line for someone in a playful way. It’s a fresh sound for me and I think it’s a fun love song, ‘Let me be your ragdoll’ translates to ‘I’m yours.’”

Sam Williams - Ragdoll (Official Audio)

Talking about the newly-augmented edition of his debut album, he adds: “I felt some of the songs that didn’t make Glasshouse Children deserved their shine, while also wanting to provide new music before a second LP. Tilted Crown tells a little more story and lets the listener in just that much more.”

The album was showered with praise on its release a year ago, in August 2021. Rolling Stone described it as “an introspective meditation on hurt and healing, growth and loss, sin and redemption: it’s a reckoning with fate, freewill and the family ties that bind us. Sam’s skyscraping vocals shine through these ten lush, cinematic songs, as he delivers gut-wrenching, honest and plainspoken lyrics with raw vulnerability and deep empathy.”

Williams will be in Europe next week for a series of dates as special opening guest of Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, and new Snakefarm signing, Marty Stuart. The tour opens at City Varieties in Leeds, England, next Thursday (25), with a London show at Indigo2 on the 26th, Long Road Festival appearances on the 27th and shows in Glasgow and Bexhill, before further gigs in Amsterdam, Malmö, Oslo, Kolding, Roskilde, and Passionskirche.

Pre-order Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown, which is released on October 14.