Sam Williams Portrays Loss And Hope In New Music Video For ‘Tilted Crown’

Sam Williams - Photo: Thomas Crabtree

Sam Williams has shared a music video for his new song “Tilted Crown,” the song that provides the subtitle of his deluxe album Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown.

The video, which had a Facebook premiere earlier this week, is directed by siblings Alexa and Stephen Kinigopoulos of Running Bear and produced by Strange Arcade. It depicts the acclaimed Mercury Nashville artist defenseless and bare, depicting the highs and lows of his life in the form of a stage play. Filmed at the Belcourt Theatre in Nashville’s Hillsboro Village.

Discussing the inspiration for the clip, Williams says: “I wanted the video to watch like a play of my life. It shows pressure, grief and loss, and a sliver of hope. It’s a tragedy with a silver lining. I hope it inspires people to overcome adversity and be their true selves.”

The grandson of Hank Williams and son of Hank Williams Jr. released the original Glasshouse Children album in August 2021. It was widely feted for its song craft and incisive lyrics that examined the weight of creative expectation surrounding this young member of a country dynasty, and for its wider depiction of the challenges of modern-day life. Sam lost both his mother and his sister in the past year, causing him to dig deeper still into his own emotions with poetic vulnerability.

Reviewing the deluxe edition of the album for Entertainment Focus, James Daykin praises the way that its new songs dovetail with the existing record, describing “Tilted Crown” itself as: “…a quiet, folk-tinged acoustic track on which Williams continues to muse about his heritage and the relationships in his life.

“Powerful lines like, ‘All the grace and the shame that comes with the name that I got handed down,’ mix beautifully with the kind of Simon & Garfunkel vibes that this track gives off as the melody weaves a feel of late 60s, early 70s on this introspective and intriguing song.”

Buy or stream Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown,