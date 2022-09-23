Listen To ‘Blame ’Em Both’ From Sam Williams’ ‘Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown’

Sam Williams 'Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown' artwork - Courtesy: Mercury Nashville

Mercury Nashville singer/songwriter Sam Williams today (23) releases the new song “Blame ’Em Both,” another of the extra tracks on the forthcoming deluxe version of his debut album Glasshouse Children. The newly-expanded set is released on October 14 under the title Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown, with six new tracks.

Says Williams of the newly-shared number: “I remember this song’s chorus starting as a poem I’d written. ‘Blame ’Em Both’ expounds on the origination of sin. Where does it come from and where does it go? The live band really enhances the tone of the song.” Writing on his Facebook page, he notes: “’Blame Em Both’ out now!! As well as the preorder for the complete edition — Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown 👑 with 6 new songs. so excited for y’all to hear the rest of the story. Love, Sambo.”

Sam Williams - Blame 'Em Both (Official Audio Video)

Williams, who grew up in Paris, Tennessee, was recently in Europe to open a series of shows for country music figurehead Marty Stuart, who recently signed a new deal with Snakefarm. The set of shows concluded in Denmark on September 7. Last month, the grandson of Hank Williams and son of Hank Jr. shared another of the new songs from the augmented release, “Ragdoll.”

Reviewing the original album, James Daykin wrote in Lyric Magazine: “There will be naysayers who say that Glasshouse Children isn’t actually a country music album but it exists happily in that shared universe with the likes of Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour and Cam’s The Otherside. Great Country music is honest, raw, authentic and true to the singer or writer’s real life experiences, and Glasshouse Children has that in spades.”

Pre-order Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown, which is released on October 14.

The full expanded edition tracklist is:

Happy All The Time

Can’t Fool Your Own Blood

Bulleit Blues

10-4

Wild Girl

Kids

Shuteye

Hopeless Romanticism

The Word: Alone

Tilted Crown **

Bulleit Blues pt. 2 **

Blame ’Em Both **

Ragdoll **

Wild Girl Remix **

Missing the Malice **