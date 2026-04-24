Niall Horan Shares ‘Favorite’ New Single, ‘Little More Time’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Niall Horan’s fourth solo album, Dinner Party, is arriving in June, and ahead of its release he’s shared his “favorite song” from the record, “Little More Time.” This is the second single released following the album’s title track earlier this month.

Over a breezy, nostalgic instrumental, Horan sings about wanting time to stop: “I wish my world could spin without me / I’d live in yours instead / Laying with you, just decomposing / Bury me in your bed.”

“‘Little More Time’ is a song about wanting time to stand still. If you could just press pause and the world would stop yet you could still live within the world like no one was watching,” explained Horan. “I spend a lot of time away from home. So having found roots and wanting to be at home more, I felt compelled to write a song about the smaller moments and wishing that you could just stay in them.”

Niall Horan - Little More Time (Seaside Visual)

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On June 12th, Horan will perform Dinner Party tracks live at New York City’s Rockefeller Center as part of the Citi Concert Series on TODAY. While in the States, he’ll also play co-headlining stadium shows with Thomas Rhett at Nashville’s GEODIS Park (July 9th) and Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA (July 18th.) He’ll kick off the UK/EU leg of Dinner Party Live On Tour on September 22nd in Birmingham, England at Utilita Arena Birmingham.

Dinner Party will be released on June 5th. Julian Bunetta and John Ryan, Horan’s longtime collaborators, served as executive producers. His other creative partners and co-writers included Afterhrs, Amy Allen, Ian Franzino, Andrew Haas, Steph Jones, Rocky Block and Joel Little.

Horan shared with GQ that much of the album was inspired by building a home: “That’s the stuff that kept coming up: love, and the loss, and not wanting to lose, and comfort—they all kind of revolve around the same thing.”

Listen to Niall Horan’s Little More Time here.