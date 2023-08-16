Scorpions Among Artists Featured In New Music Doc ‘Yoshiki Under The Sky’

Scorpions - Photo: Mark Wieland/Redferns

Scorpions and St. Vincent are among the big names appearing in the music documentary Yoshiki: Under The Sky, set for its international premiere on September 7 at the AMC Empire 25 in New York City’s Times Square. The film features the world-renowned musician and composer Yoshiki leading a global concert featuring today’s top musical artists from a wide variety of genres.

Directed by Yoshiki – composer, drummer, pianist, and leader of rock bands X Japan and The Last Rockstars – the project is the artist’s first feature film as director and was conceived during the recent period when musicians could not connect with their fans.

In an official statement, the artist said, “When I first began working on this project, I didn’t know when we would all be able to gather in the same place and share the joy of music. Coming together with these great artists from around the world, we were able to create a theatrical experience that I’m very proud of. I’m so grateful for everyone who joined us on this journey.”

Yoshiki has gathered an extraordinary collection of artists for a deeply emotional journey, including a heartbreaking interaction with the husband of a terminally ill fan and a celebration of voices joined from across international borders. In addition to German heavy rock legends Scorpions, the film features powerful live performances by The Chainsmokers (USA), St. Vincent (USA), Sarah Brightman (England), Hyde (Japan), Sugizo (Japan), SixTONES (Japan), Jane Zhang (China), Lindsey Stirling (USA), Nicole Scherzinger (USA), and more.

Interspersed throughout the film are interviews with Yoshiki about his passion for music and the pain of having lost loved ones. The film celebrates the healing power of music and Yoshiki’s resolve to never give up. Yoshiki will appear at the New York event for a live audience Q&A. The artists will also appear in person at the London (September 11) and Los Angeles (September 14) premieres. Visit the film’s official website for further information.

The film’s debut comes just one month before the Japanese star will perform his Yoshiki Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour with Orchestra 2023 “Requiem”, headlining shows at Tokyo Garden Theater (Tokyo), Royal Albert Hall (London), Dolby Theater (L.A.), and Carnegie Hall (New York). This tour will be the first time a Japanese artist has headlined all these historic venues.

