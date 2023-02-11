The Last Rockstars Announce Global Livestream Show

The Last Rockstars - Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Japanese supergroup The Last Rockstars have announced their February 10th sold-out concert at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium will be globally live-streamed. As part of a partnership with LiveNation and Veeps, fans can purchase tickets for the stream here.

The Last Rockstars is made up of some of Japan’s most iconic musicians: Yoshiki, leader of the group X Japan, Hyde, vocalist for L’Arc~en~Ciel and VAMPS, Sugizo, guitarist and violinist of LUNA SEA and X JAPAN, and Miyavi, the singer-songwriter known as the “samurai guitarist” for his slap-playing style. In a press conference for the group’s debut, member Sugizo explained that the group came together for a new challenge after decades-spanning careers. “This may be our last chance at this challenge. We want to put what’s left of our lives on the line to make the world rock with our music,” he said.

THE LAST ROCKSTARS (Paris Mix)Full Ver. finally out! 1st Single available.YOSHIKI HYDE SUGIZO MIYAVI

The band’s first single, “The Last Rockstars (Paris Mix)” was released last December through Melodee Music, distributed globally by Melodee Music/Ingrooves Music Group. Ingrooves makes up part of Virgin Music Group, the newly formed global independent music division of Universal Music Group.

The Los Angeles show will conclude the group’s live tour debut, which featured a string of sold-out shows in Tokyo and at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom. The group has expressed a desire to expand the tour, noting potential shows in Europe and other areas across Asia, but these dates have not been planned due to personal commitments. Fans who cannot attend a show in person now have the opportunity to catch the livestream on Veeps, the concert streaming platform launched in 2017 by Benji and Joel Madden.

The stream will also include a performance by the show’s opening act BAND-MAID, and delayed viewing will be available for up to 72 hours. Band merchandise will also be available for purchase during the livestream.

Tickets for The Last Rockstars’ live stream are available now.