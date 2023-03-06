Widely-Admired, In-Demand Session Bassist Michael Rhodes Dies Aged 69

Michael Rhodes on stage in Joe Bonamassa's band in 2019. Photo: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

The revered and ever in-demand bass player Michael Rhodes died at his home in Nashville on Saturday (4). The Musicians Hall of Fame inductee was 69.

Rhodes’ exhaustive list of credits included his work on such staple hits as Lee Ann Womack’s Grammy and CMA Award-winning “I Hope You Dance” (2000); Shawn Colvin’s 1996 Grammy-winner as both Song and Record of the Year, “Sunny Came Home”; and both of the major hit versions of Diane Warren’s “How Do I Live,” by Trisha Yearwood and LeAnn Rimes.

Rhodes had been a member of Joe Bonamassa’s band in recent years, and the star guitarist posted: “Rest in Peace my friend. I can’t even get my head around this right now.” In an outpouring of emotional messages from major artists that Rhodes worked with, Peter Frampton wrote: “We have lost another incredible musician. Michael Rhodes bass player extraordinaire and wonderfully funny and gentle man…my love and condolences to his family.”

Beth Hart quoted the bassist: “‘My advice to up-and-coming players is to shut up and listen.’ You will be missed.” Jill Sobule wrote: “He was such a ridiculous talent and beautiful human. I relied on him to make my music better,” and Steve Wariner observed: “The great players make everyone around them better. Michael Rhodes was just that way. I always felt extremely confident coming into the studio knowing who had that bottom end! On top of that, what a beautiful, soulful person! My sincere love, respect & condolences to his family.”

Rhodes was born in Monroe, Louisiana, on September 16, 1953. He had taught himself guitar by the time he was in his teens, gravitating to Austin, then Memphis, and ultimately in 1977 to Nashville. He played there in the local rock band Nerve, and in the demo house band at Tree Publishing, developing a reputation as a go-to bassist for countless artists including Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Elton John, John Fogerty, Mark Knopfler, George Strait, J.J. Cale, and so many more.