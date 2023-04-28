Shania Twain Extends Her Reign With Royal Edition Of ‘Queen Of Me’

Shania Twain - Photo: Louie Banks

Shania Twain has released the Royal Edition of her chart-topping Queen Of Me album via Republic Nashville, in a deluxe version featuring five extra tracks. Among the unreleased material are two new originals, “Bone Dry” and “Wanted Man.”

“I wrote ‘Bone Dry’ alone on the acoustic guitar and the song is about having everything in the world but still feeling empty,” says Twain. “I guess it’s about whatever you want it to be about as the listener but there is some reading between the lines with this song! I remember waking up thinking I’ve got everything I could want in the world; I should wake up super happy and feeling grateful and enthusiastic about the day.

Bone Dry

“But the good life I have now compared to my underprivileged youth can sometimes leave me feeling impatient and impossible to satisfy. ‘Bone Dry’ is my reflection on how money, beauty, fame, power, elements that really don’t bring genuine fulfillment. It’s the simple things in life that do for me personally. Like the joy of parenting, being in love, smelling roses, the company of animals, dreaming, creative freedom, nature. When I stay connected to these things, I’m truly happy and whole.”

On a dynamic reimagining of “Inhale/Exhale AIR,” Shania is joined by hip-hop country trailblazer Breland, who says: “I am a huge Shania Twain fan and have always dreamt of singing on a song with her. The first Super Bowl I can remember watching was the one that she played halftime, and once I got into country music as an artist, she was my number one dream collab.

Inhale/Exhale AIR

“What she represents for country music and beyond is so important, and she’s opened up doors for artists like me,” he continues. “It was a no-brainer for me to be on this song and I’m looking forward to playing some shows with her this summer.”

The other newly available tracks on the Royal Edition are an acoustic rendition of “Queen of Me” and the Malibu Babie Remix of “Giddy Up!”. The original version of the latter track has spent five weeks in the Top 10 at AC Radio in the US, giving the Canadian superstar her strongest radio presence since 2005’s Greatest Hits album.

As the Royal Edition is released, Twain begins the Queen of Me Tour tonight (28) at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA, with stops to come across North America and Europe in a vast itinerary that extends into November.

The full tracklist is:

1. Giddy Up!

2. Brand New

3. Waking Up Dreaming

4. Best Friend

5. Pretty Liar

6. Inhale/Exhale AIR

7. Last Day of Summer

8. Queen of Me

9. Got It Good

10. Number One

11. Not Just a Girl

12. The Hardest Stone

13. Bone Dry

14. Wanted Man

15. Inhale/Exhale AIR (feat. Breland)

16. Queen Of Me (Acoustic Version)

18. Giddy Up! (Malibu Babie Remix)