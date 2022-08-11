She & Him Share Charming New Song For ‘Peanuts’ Special

She & Him - Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Apple TV+ has announced a new Peanuts special Lucy’s School, and Billboard reported that She & Him have created a song, “Back To School,” for the soundtrack. The song is streaming exclusively on Billboard.

The musical duo of singer/actress Zooey Deschanel and singer/songwriter M. Ward have contributed to the show with lighthearted lyrics and a playful celebration of the nerves that come with another school year.

“It was such an honor to be included in the wonderful music tradition of Peanuts television specials,” She & Him said in a statement exclusively to Billboard. “We are so excited for everyone to see this show and to hear this back to school song we had so much fun writing and recording!”

The new track follows their celebrated tribute to Brian Wilson, Melt Away. To celebrate the release, the duo shared an animated lyric video for “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” a track from the project. The video reimagines the duo in paper doll form—accompanied by a slew of singing animals.

The album features singles like “Don’t Worry Baby,” which appeared on The Beach Boys’ March 1964 album Shut Down Volume 2. Written by Brian Wilson and Roger Christian, Wilson’s lead vocal on the track is considered one of his defining performances, and he later referred to “Don’t Worry Baby” as perhaps the Beach Boys’ finest record. “Darlin’,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” and “Til I I Die” were the first three singles to be released from Melt Away.

“‘Don’t Worry Baby’ is one of the greatest songs of all time. As with all the other songs on our tribute record, we had no interest in copycatting the original production—our version began with stripping the song down to just vocals and a drop-tuned acoustic guitar and building from there,” explained the duo about the track.

