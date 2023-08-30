SleazyWorld Go Shares New Single ‘Got Me Hot’

SleazyWorld Go - Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for NTWRK, Amazon Music & Audible

Kansas City upstart SleazyWorld Go has shared a new single “Got Me Hot,” on which he compares his treatment of the opps with audacious bars about the NBA. He raps, “Lil bro spin through and drop 35 like he K.D.,” and, “Do him like Denver did the Lakers, I bet he send him home.”

In the video, shot by Jerry Production (Lil Durk), Sleazy’s back home in Kansas City, Missouri, and mobbing around with his Day one crew. Check out the visuals below.

SleazyWorld Go - Got Me Hot (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Breakout rapper SleazyWorld Go earned his latest in a series of accolades earlier this summer with the announcement that he was selected as a 2023 XXL Freshman. He became the first artist to represent both Kansas City, MO, and Grand Rapids, MI, on the prestigious magazine cover. Since then, he’s made an appearance at the 2023 BET Awards, released the anthemic “Don’t Get Your Feelings In It” featuring fellow XXL Freshman Luh Tyler, and has been in the studio working on his forthcoming debut album.

ADVERTISEMENT

SleazyWorld Go’s hot streak began in 2019, following a personal transformation behind bars. The artist, whose mom moved his family from Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Kansas City, Missouri, searching for a better life, wanted to move in a positive direction. Music was his method.

In 2022 he took off, with “Sleazy Flow” introducing him to the masses (the song is 2x RIAA Certifiied Platinum), and leading to a remix featuring Lil Baby and a debut mixtape Where The Shooters Be that featured hip hop heavyweights Lil Baby, Offset, G Herbo, and more.

In 2023, he expanded on WTSB with Where The Shooters Be 2, dropped “Off The Court” featuring Polo G, was announced by Spotify as an Artist To Watch in 2023, and iHeartRadio announced him as nominee for Best New Hip Hop Artist.

Buy or stream “Got Me Hot.”