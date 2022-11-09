Snoop Dogg Set to Hit the Big Screen With Allen Hughes’ Definitive Biopic on the Way

Snoop Dogg - Photo: Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect

After decades of creating some of the West Coast’s most dynamic hits, Snoop Dogg’s life is about to hit the big screen. Working with Allen Hughes, creator of Menace II Society, Dead Presidents, and The Defiant Ones, the untitled biopic about Snoop Dogg’s ever-prolific life is under development at Universal Pictures.

In a statement released by Snoop Dogg, he explains: “I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind.”

The rap icon has cemented himself within every possible sphere of influence, from the culinary world with his own cookbook, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dawg’s Kitchen, to his infamous Death Row Records imprint, to his multigenerational, ongoing discography that emerged in 1992.

The biopic came into fruition with the aid of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley, whose direct involvement led to the 2015 box-office hit Straight Outta Compton, which also grossed over $200 million worldwide as a nomination for Best Original Screenplay. As Langley puts it: “Snoop Dogg’s life and legacy make him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture…. We are humbled to be able to create the lasting document of this singular artist.”

Snoop Dogg has done it all, from rapping and singing to his work as a DJ and producer, to the empire he’s created as a now-entrepreneur. Now it is time to tell the story of the man who has sold over 35 million albums worldwide, received 17-Grammy nominations, and is the current holder of a singular Emmy.

More recently, Snoop also announced he would be reuniting with Dr. Dre to collaborate on a new album called Missionary, marking their first new music together in three decades. The new album is set to arrive this November.

