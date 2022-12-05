Soft Cell Announce Summer 2023 Dublin Show At St. Anne’s Park

Soft Cell - Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Soft Cell will perform a live open-air concert at St. Anne’s Park in Dublin on Saturday, June 3, 2023, with very special guests Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) and Heaven 17.

Celebrating the defining electronic music of the 1980s, this seismic synth-pop spectacle brings a line-up of three acts that continue to release ground-breaking new music.

Soft Cell (Marc Almond and Dave Ball) released four UK Top 20 albums between 1981-1984, spawning hits such as “Memorabilia,” “Torch,” “Say Hello, Wave Goodbye” and of course their boundless, era-defining No.1 hit “Tainted Love.”

After Soft Cell performed to a sold-out crowd at The O2 in London in 2018, 2022 spawned a brand new Top 10 album Happiness Not Included, featuring hit single “Purple Zone” (with Pet Shop Boys), as well as recent UK and North American tours celebrating the 40th anniversary of their debut album, Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret.

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) were formed by Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys in the late 70s and are known for their trademark electronic sound, achieving hits throughout the 80s and beyond with songs including “Souvenir,” “Joan of Arc,” “If You Leave Me” and the brilliant, anti-war anthem “Enola Gay.”

Formed after Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh split from The Human League, Heaven 17 was formed in 1980 in Sheffield, and achieved chart success with hits including “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang,” “Play To Win,” and “Temptation,” cementing their status as one of the most forward-thinking bands of the decade.

Tickets for the Dublin show from €49.90, including the booking fee, go on sale at 9 am Friday, December 9 at the Ticketmaster website.

Also set to visit Irish shores next summer are German electronic pioneers Kraftwerk, who will play Limerick’s King John’s Castle on June 28, followed by a show at Dublin’s Trinity College on June 29 as part of the Trinity Summer Series. General sale tickets for both shows went on sale at 9am GMT on Friday, 2 December.

