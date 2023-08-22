Stephen Marley Announces ‘Old Soul’ Unplugged 2023 North American Tour
The record has been previewed with the new instant grat track ‘Cool As The Breeze’
Stephen Marley is set to return to the road next month in support of his brand new album, Old Soul, touring it across North America.
The run of shows will kick off in Indianapolis, IN, on September 8 and run through October 22, when it wraps in Atlanta, GA. Mike Love will serve as the tour’s special guest on select dates from October 12 to the end of the run.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via Marley’s official website.
Old Soul marks the musician’s first full-length project since 2016 and is his highly-anticipated fifth solo album. The release leans into his strengths of live performance and spontaneity, opening him up as an artist as never before.
Marley is aided on Old Soul by a raft of exciting names, from Eric Caption and Bob Weir to Jack Johnson and Buju Banton. His brother Ziggy and half-brother Damian “Jr. Gong” also appear on the record alongside Slightly Stoopid.
Old Soul was previewed last week by the instant grat track “Cool As The Breeze,” which finds him singing sweetly: “You’re with me everyday/You’re never far away/Smiling ‘cause you please/You’re just as cool as the breeze.”
Written through nightly jam sessions on a remote family farm in the Florida countryside during the COVID lockdown, Old Soul encompasses everything from original compositions and reggae rarities to classics by Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, and The Beatles that are loaded with personal meaning. Among the tracklist is also a cover of his dad Bob’s classic song “I Shot The Sheriff.”
“You have to be true to yourself,” Marley said of the record’s variety. “I refuse to be put into any category. I am inspired by everything. So if I feel like I want to play some jazz music, I will go play some jazz music. Who dig it, dig it.”
Pre-order Old Soul. View Stephen Marley’s tour itinerary below.
Sep 8 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue Theatre
Sep 9 – Mundelein, IL – Miracle in Mundelein
Sep 10 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
Sep 11 – Fargo, ND – Outdoors at Fargo Brewing
Sep 14 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
Sep 16 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
Sep 17 – Victoria, BC – Rifflandia Festival
Sep 19 – Bend, OR – Midtown Ballroom
Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
Sep 22 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst Club
Sep 23 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall
Sep 24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre
Sep 25 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
Oct 5 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall
Oct 12 – Beverly, MA – Cabot Theatre
Oct 13 – Plymouth, NH – The Flying Monkey
Oct 15 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre
Oct 17 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen PAC
Oct 18 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
Oct 20 – Norfolk, VA – NorVa
Oct 21 – Columbia, SC – The Senate
Oct 22 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage