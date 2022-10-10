Stone Broken Announce ‘Come Closer’ UK Headline Tour

Stone Broken - Photo: Andy Ford/Spinefarm Records

Following the recent release of their third and highly acclaimed Revelation album on Spinefarm, Stone Broken are delighted to announce a new ‘Come Closer’ headline tour, which will run throughout the UK in February 2023.

This 13-date run will offer fans a more intimate chance to experience Stone Broken perform the breadth of their fan-favourite repertoire, but with a more personal set-up to previous shows. A single & video will be released to support the tour, details to be announced later in the year.

Stone Broken - Come Closer Tour Trailer

Says frontman Rich Moss, “We are really thrilled to tour the UK again in February ’23, and look forward to performing in a lot of those towns we didn’t get to play on our last ‘Revelation’ tour. We were constantly beset by problems following COVID, and during our last April run I ended up getting ill so we had to reschedule some shows! It was all a bit piecemeal so hopefully this new 13-date tour will give us an uninterrupted run to bring our new music to fans. We will be planning something a little different on these shows, so this will definitely be a great chance for fans to experience a new aspect and delivery from Stone Broken.”

Stone Broken’s latest studio album, Revelation, was produced by Dan Weller (guitarist of SikTh and renowned producer of seminal records by Enter Shikari, Bury Tomorrow & Babymetal, to name a few), and released on April 23, 2022, achieving a UK Top 40 chart position.

Buy or stream Revelation.

Stone Broken’s ‘Come Closer’ UK Tour Dates are as follows:

February 2023:

Wed 08: Edinburgh, La Belle Angele.

Thur 09: Liverpool, O2 Academy 2.

Fri 10: Huddersfield, The Parish.

Sat 11: Stoke-on-Trent, The Sugarmill.

Mon 13: Swansea, Sin City.

Tues 14: Nottingham, Rescue Rooms.

Thur 16: Hertford, Corn Exchange.

Fri 17: Dover, The Booking Hall.

Sat 18: Tunbridge Wells, The Forum.

Sun 19: Bournemouth, The Old Fire Station.

Tue 21: Guildford, Boileroom.

Wed 22: Oxford, O2 Academy 2.

Thur 23: London, 100 Club.