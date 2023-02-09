Stone Broken’s ‘Revelation’ Returns In Expanded Digital Form

Stone Broken - Photo: Andy Ford

For studio album Number Three Revelation released via Spinefarm in April last year, Stone Broken decided it was time to make everything bigger and bolder – and now, with its ‘Come Closer’ headline UK tour in progress, the Midlands quartet has opted to bigger still!

On February 10, the band will be releasing an expanded digital version of Revelation, complete with revised front cover artwork plus seven extra tracks; these new additions – a combination of covers, acoustic versions and live in the studio recordings – take the overall number of songs to 18.

“This is the sound of one of the UK’s brighter prospects looking to the wider world and dreaming big” is how Classic Rock described the original version of Revelation, produced by Dan Weller (Enter Shikari, Bury Tomorrow) and mixed by Clint Murphy (The Hunna, Enter Shikari); the extra recordings, meanwhile, were worked on by the musicians themselves, the addition of the Miley Cyrus cover reflecting the breadth of their collective musical taste…

Says frontman Rich Moss: “We are pleased to bring the Revelation experience to a whole new level with the digital release of the expanded version. We spent a lot of time crafting the album, but also created alternative, re-imagined versions of some of the songs, which we are just as proud of. We also got to show our appreciation of other artists with our interpretations of their work, one of which is a cover of “Crawling” by Linkin Park; that band had a massive impact on me growing up, so it seemed right to pay tribute to Chester Bennington. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

In support of Revelation Deluxe, Stone Broken has a new single video, ‘Stronger’, released today. This is the fourth single / video to be taken from the album, following on from the title track, “Black Sunrise” and “The Devil You Know.”

Buy or stream Revelation deluxe.