The Stone Roses Bassist Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield Dies At 63

Photo: Michel Linssen/Redferns

Gary “Mani” Mounfield, the bassist of English rock band The Stone Roses since 1987, has died. His brother Greg shared the news on Facebook, writing, “‘It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce the sad passing of my brother. Gary Mani Mounfield RIP.” In a comment, he added that Mani was “Reunited with his beautiful wife [I]melda.” His wife died from cancer in 2023. Mani was 63 years old.

Aside from his work in the Stone Roses, Mani was also well known for his work in Primal Scream, which he joined after the Stone Roses went on hiatus in 1996. The bassist also contributed to or toured with bands like Ian Brown, Ocean Colour Scene, The Enemy and Paul Weller throughout the years. He was also a noted fan of playing darts.

Born in Manchester, United Kingdom in 1962, Mani left school at age 16 before joining the Stone Roses when he was 25. The band released their self-titled debut album in 1989, and while it was not an immediate hit, time has been very kind; the album frequently appears on greatest-ever lists and has been acclaimed in retrospective reviews. Earlier in 2025, Mani reflected on the album, saying, “That record’s going to sound as pristine and beautiful as it does forever. We tapped into something only music could unlock.” The band released their second and final album, The Second Coming, in 1994. Though they reformed in 2011 after their 1996 dissolution, and though they released singles “All For One” and “Beautiful Thing” in 2016, another album never came.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the band’s split, Mani remained on good terms with his fellow musicians, joining Stone Roses lead singer Ian Brown on stage for a performance in 2008. His work with Primal Scream also saw the musician work with new genres of music, occasionally working in house and dance. Mani eventually toured again with the Stone Roses until 2017 when they split again. Throughout his life, Mani maintained a good sense of humor. “I’m still learning,” he said in an interview with Guitar World. “You can never know everything. I know fucking nothing, man, but ignorance is bliss, y’know what I mean?”