The Streets Confirmed For Major Outdoor Show In Cardiff

The Streets - Photo: Gina Wetzler/Redferns

The Streets join the line-up for 2023’s ‘The Bay Series’ of concerts in Cardiff. The Mike Skinner-fronted collective will be heading to Wales for a huge, headline gig. Taking place on Thursday 7 September 2023, tickets go on general sale this Friday 10 February at 10am via Live Nation’s official website.

Pioneers of UK garage, Mike Skinner’s outfit has cemented its reputation as one of the most influential groups in British music culture since bursting onto the scene with seminal album Original Pirate Material in 2002. Twenty years on, The Streets remain groundbreaking with a captivating catalogue of hits including “Fit But You Know It,” “Has It Come To This?,” “Blinded By The Lights,” “Dry Your Eyes” and 2022’s “Brexit At Tiffany’s.” This September, Skinner’s team will be at Alexandra Head, Cardiff Bay for a grime masterclass which is not to be missed. The Streets will be supported by special guests Kojey Radical, Zed Bias & Emmeline, with more to be announced very soon.

Prior To Christmas, The Chemical Brothers also confirmed a show at on September 9 as part of The Bay Series. The electronic music pioneers will perform following DJ sets from 2ManyDJs, Hot Chip, Erol Alkan and James Holroyd.

The Bay Series is Wales’ biggest open-air concert series, delivering music, food and culture to Cardiff Bay with the help of some of the greatest musical names on the planet. The spectacular, custom-built, open-air site at Alexandra Head will play host to a simply unmissable line-up, with the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Pendulum, Biffy Clyro and more having taken to the stage in the previous two years.

‘THE BAY SERIES’ CONCERTS 2023: SEASON SO FAR:

Thursday 7 September: The Streets plus special guests

Friday 8 September: N-Dubz

Saturday 9 September: The Chemical Brothers

