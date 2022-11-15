The Chemical Brothers Confirm Show At Cardiff Bay’s Alexandra Head

The Chemical Brothers - Photo: Pablo Gallardo/Redferns

The Chemical Brothers will head to the Welsh capital next summer. The legendary British dance duo consisting of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons will play Alexandra Head in Cardiff Bay on September 9 as part of The Bay Series.

They’ll perform following DJ sets from 2ManyDJs, Hot Chip, Erol Alkan and James Holroyd. Tickets go on general sale at 11am on November 18.

The Bay Series is Wales’ biggest open-air concert series, delivering music, food and culture to Cardiff Bay with the help of some of the greatest musical names on the planet. The spectacular, custom-built, open-air site at Alexandra Head will play host to a simply unmissable line-up, with the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Pendulum, Biffy Clyro and more having taken to the stage in the previous two years.

The Chemical Brothers also play London’s Printworks this December, and have a rescheduled date at Cork’s Musgrave Park scheduled for June 2023, when they will also headline the Isle Of Wight Festival.

The duo will be playing the event with fellow headline acts Robbie Williams, Pulp and George Ezra. After recently confirming their reunion next summer with a string of shows and festival dates, Sheffield rockers Pulp will return to Seaclose Park in Newport for the first time in 12 years to headline the main stage on the Friday night.

George Ezra co-headlines on Saturday night with The Chemical Brothers. Former Take That star Robbie Williams will play a UK festival exclusive, closing out the festival on the Sunday night.

Among those making their debut at the iconic festival next year are One Direction star Niall Horan and Australian rockers Gang of Youths. MIKA, synth-pop icons The Human League, indie rockers The Enemy and reunited hip-hop group N-Dubz.

The Chemical Brothers’ upcoming tour dates are as follows:

Fri December 16 2022 – LONDON Printworks

Sat June 17 2023 – ISLE OF WIGHT Seaclose Park

Wed June 21 2023 – CORK Musgrave Park

Sat September 09 2023 – CARDIFF Alexandra Head.

