Styx Announce Return To The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Styx - Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Legendary and multi-Platinum rockers Styx will be taking the Las Vegas stage once again for a five-night engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The shows will be held on January 27 and 28 and February 1, 3, and 4, 2023. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $45, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, September 30 at 10 a.m. PT. A limited number of VIP packages will also be available. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Styx fan club members will have access to a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, September 27 at 10 a.m. PT. The Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, September 28 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, September 29 at 10 p.m. PT.

Last year, the band began their initial run at the Venetian to celebrate their 50th anniversary, For the first edition, the band brought along with special guest Nancy Wilson of Heart.

The shows were held on January 28 and 29 and February 2, 4 and 5, 2022 to great acclaim. For those special performances, Styx—Tommy Shaw (vocals, guitars), James “JY” Young (vocals, guitars), Lawrence Gowan (vocals, keyboards), Todd Sucherman (drums), and Ricky Phillips (bass), along with the occasional surprise appearance by original bassist Chuck Panozzo—created an exclusive set list and new stage production.

Sty released their 17th album, Crash of the Crown on June 18, 2021, via the band’s label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe. The project is available as clear vinyl, black vinyl, CD, and on digital platforms. It debuted on Billboard’s “Rock Albums” chart at No.1 its first week out. Crash of the Crown was the follow-up to Styx’s 16th studio album, The Mission (their first in 14 years at the time, which was released on June 16, 2017, on the band’s label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe).

Visit Styx’s official Ticketmaster page for further updates.