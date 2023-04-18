Swizz Beatz Shares Trailer For Lil Wayne-Assisted ‘This S__t Right Here’

Lil Wayne and Swizz Beatz - Photo: Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Swizz Beatz has released a trailer for the Lil Wayne-assisted “This S__t Right Here,” which will be featured on Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2, out April 21 courtesy of Mass Appeal.

In the trailer, Weezy and Swizzy spit alongside images of extreme sports feats like big wave surfing, mountain biking, and car racing. Check the trailer here.

Leading up to Lil Wayne’s Welcome To Tha Carter Tour date in Toronto, Ontario on April 12, he teased a surprise opener for the show. That artist turned out to be none other than Drake, who stunned the crowd this his unexpected performance.

The exciting tease from the duo arrived shortly after Drake brought out Weezy to perform at the Dreamville Festival in North Carolina. A few days before that performance, Wayne shared his first-ever career-spanning compilation album, I Am Music, available at all streaming platforms via Young Money Entertainment/Republic Records.

The 18-track collection boasts Weezy’s latest single “Kant Nobody” [feat. DMX], which was produced by Swizz Beatz. The track has already amassed 8.4 million Spotify streams and counting as well as 5.9 million YouTube views for the music video. The collection also boasts Tha Carter IV standout “6 Foot 7 Foot” [feat. Cory Gunz], which has recently surged back to the top of the conversation, reaching No.8 on the TikTok Top Tracks in the US.

On April 4, Lil Wayne kicked off his wildly anticipated Welcome to Tha Carter Tour at the Fillmore in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The run is presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation.

During the set, Wayne performed massive hits like “A Milli,” “Fireman,” and “I’m Me” in addition to newer songs like “God Did.” Wayne will continue making stops around the country before concluding at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 13. The music mogul is also set to perform at Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival April 28-30.

