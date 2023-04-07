Photos: Lil Wayne Launches First Tour in 4 Years With ‘Welcome To Tha Carter Tour’

Lil Wayne - All Photos: Scoob Doo (Courtesy of Live Nation)

On April 4, Lil Wayne kicked off his wildly anticipated Welcome to Tha Carter Tour at the Fillmore in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The run is presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation.

During the set, Wayne performed massive hits like “A Milli,” “Fireman,” and “I’m Me” in addition to newer songs like “God Did.” Up next, Lil Wayne will bring the Welcome to Tha Carter Tour to Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, April 7 and will continue making stops in Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, and more, before concluding at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 13. The music mogul is also set to perform at Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival April 28-30.

It has been a wildly exciting time for Weezy. On April 2 at the Dreamville Festival, the MC stole the show when headliner Drake brought him out for a special performance. When Drake cued up “The Motto,” his former Young Money boss came out to perform his verse. Weezy then performed solo versions of “Uproar” and his 2008 hit “A Milli.”

Just a few days prior, Wayne shared his first-ever career-spanning compilation album, I Am Music, available at all streaming platforms via Young Money Entertainment/Republic Records.

The 18-track collection boasts Weezy’s latest single “Kant Nobody” [feat. DMX], which was produced by Swizz Beatz. The track has already amassed 8.4 million Spotify streams and counting as well as 5.9 million YouTube views for the music video. The collection also boasts Tha Carter IV standout “6 Foot 7 Foot” [feat. Cory Gunz], which has recently surged back to the top of the conversation, reaching No.8 on the TikTok Top Tracks in the US.

Other highlights include the diamond-certified smash “Lollipop” [feat. Static Major] as well as “Mona Lisa” [feat. Kendrick Lamar], “Drop The World” [feat. Eminem], “A Milli,” “Fire Man,” “Go DJ,” and more.

