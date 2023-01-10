Sylvan Esso Announce 2023 Headlining Tour

Sylvan Esso - Photo: Douglas Mason/Getty Images

After their most prolific and unpredictable year to date, Sylvan Esso are about to make 2023 even bigger. The band has announced a summer tour of nearly two dozen North American shows and counting, including the largest venues they have ever headlined.

In support of their latest No Rules Sandy LP, named one of the Best Albums of 2022 by The New York Times, the extensive run spans three months, bringing Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn to Bonnaroo, LA’s Greek Theatre, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and other illustrious stages from coast to coast, with GRRL, Dehd, and Indigo De Souza. On top of their first EU and UK performances since 2017, a number of US festival appearances will also be revealed in the coming weeks.

Tickets to all newly added tour dates go on sale at 10am local time this Friday, January 13. Fans can sign up on sylvanesso.com for early access to tickets beginning Wednesday, January 11, at 10am local time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn never expected to make a whole new record in three weeks spent in a makeshift studio at a Los Angeles rental home during the start of 2022 – let alone their “most personal and experimental project” (Harper’s Bazaar)–but next Friday, January 20twill see No Rules Sandy immortalized with a physical release. The album will be available as a deluxe vinyl LP, CD and cassette, and the band will mark the occasion with special events including a signing at NYC’s Rough Trade on January 18, and a DJ set/signing at LA’s Amoeba Music on January 25.

Visit Sylvan Esso’s official website for more information.

Sylvan Esso Tour Dates:

June 14 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit *

June 15 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit *

June 16-18 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

July 1 – Gdynia, PL – Open’er Festival

July 2 – Berlin, DE – Metropol

July 3 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

July 4 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

July 6 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

July 7 – Lisbon, PT – Alive Festival

July 8 – Madrid, ES – Mad Cool Festival

Aug 4 – St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Festival

Aug 8 – Toronto, ON – History %

Aug 9 – Shelburne, VT – Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green %

Aug 11 – Washington, DC – The Anthem %

Aug 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall %

Aug 14 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

Aug 15 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! #

Aug 17 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant #

Aug 18 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland #

Aug 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory #

Aug 22 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight

Aug 24 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield #

Aug 25 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre #

Aug 27 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater #

Aug 30 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley #

Aug 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre #

Sept 1 – San Diego, CA – The Sound at Del Mar #

Sept 7 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl #

Sept 8 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren #

Sept 9 – Santa Fe, NM – Santa Fe Opera Theatre #

Sept 10 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

* w/ GRRL

% w/ Dehd

# w/ Indigo De Souza