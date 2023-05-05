Take That, Calum Scott, Robin Schulz ‘Buzzing’ For New Version Of ‘Greatest Day’

Take That 'Greatest Day' artwork - Courtesy: EMI/UMG

Take That’s new version of their 2008 UK No.1 “Greatest Day,” reworked by the Grammy-winning producer-DJ Robin Schulz and featuring multi-platinum singer-songwriter Calum Scott, is now available. Due to feature in the film adaptation of the band’s hit stage musical, which arrives next month, it also appears just ahead of their headline performance at King Charles’s Coronation Concert on Sunday (7), from the East Lawn of Windsor Castle.

Take That also attended a special screening for friends and family of the film, which has its world premiere on June 15 before its nationwide UK release the following day. Scott has spoken of the honor of being in the studio with the multi-million-selling group. “Quite surreal to be honest,” he noted, “as this is a band I’ve listened to growing up and to now be sharing in their song is a real privilege! This will also be the first time my voice features in a movie soundtrack so I’m absolutely buzzing!” Scott posted a clip of his own stripped-down, piano-and-vocal version of the song on social media this week.

Greatest Day (Robin Schulz Rework)

The original “Greatest Day,” written by Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Jason Orange, and Mark Owen, entered the UK chart at No.1 in December 2008. It spent an initial 23 weeks in the bestsellers, until May 2009, with its final appearance early in 2010, for an aggregate 28-week run. It was on Take That’s The Circus album, which reached seven-times platinum status in the UK and eight times in Ireland. Despite only being released in the last weeks of 2008, it was the second highest-selling artist album of that year.

The band noted of the new single: “With the movie Greatest Days coming out this summer we wanted to do something special with the title track and we were really excited that Calum and Robin agreed to be involved. They have been brilliant and we’re really excited for everyone to hear it!”

Take That’s performance at the Coronation Concert this weekend, on a stellar bill with Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, et al, precedes their headline show at British Summer Time in Hyde Park on July 1. They’re also working on new music, to arrive later in 2023.

