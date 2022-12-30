Tanya Tucker To Close Out 134th Rose Parade

Tanya Tucker - Photo: Derrek Kupish

Tanya Tucker is set to perform her new critically-acclaimed anthem “Ready As I’ll Never Be” during the Grand Finale of the 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, January 2, 2023. In true Tanya style, she’ll be arriving at The Mansion Entertainment Group float on a Black Friesian horse.

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses joins The Mansion Entertainment Group in announcing the highly anticipated performance as the two-hour mark approaches and the final float begins its trip down Colorado Blvd. Tanya will then be joined by Los Angeles’ First AME Praise Team choir for the performance of “Ready As I’ll Never Be,” which was produced by Shooter Jennings and Brandi Carlile, and serves as the end-title of the new documentary The Return of Tanya Tucker. Following the performance, Tanya will ride down the 5.5-mile parade route.

The song itself is a taster for Tucker’s much-anticipated new album, which is due for release in 2023. It’s again produced by Carlile and Shooter Jennings, who oversaw Tucker’s 2019 “comeback” While I’m Livin’, which won the Grammy Award for Best Country Album and Best Country Song for “Bring My Flowers Now.” The upcoming album will be the 26th studio set of her career, dating back to her debut Delta Dawn, released when she was 13 years old in 1972.

Earlier this month it was announced that MerleFest, presented by Window World, added another list of performers to its already stacked 2023 lineup. Tucker, alongide Marcus King, Little Feat, and more, will join the lineup that features headliners like The Avett Brothers and Maren Morris.

Taking place April 27-30, 2023, on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, MerleFest attendees will also have the chance to check out Miko Marks’ blend of country, blues, southern rock and gospel, and many more that will take to the festival’s multiple weekend stages.

