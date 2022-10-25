Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Marcus King, And More To Perform At 56th CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood - Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The Country Music Association has announced the initial lineup of performers for “The 56th Annual CMA Awards.” Offering a mix of first-time nominees, along with reigning CMA Awards winners, artists taking the stage for performances this year include Carly Pearce, Jimmie Allen, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Marcus King, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band.

The broadcast will open with a star-studded tribute to Country Music Hall of Fame lagend Loretta Lynn. Hosted by Bryan and Peyton Manning, Country Music’s Biggest Night broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Wednesday, November 9 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC and available next day on Hulu.

Reigning CMA Female Vocalist and five-time nominee this year Pearce will perform a special song from her most recent album. With three nominations this year including CMA Entertainer of the Year, Underwood will perform her newest single “Hate My Heart.”

The country heroine co-wrote the song with frequent collaborators Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia, and with artist/songwriter Hardy. Her Denim & Rhinestones tour began in Greenville, SC on October 15, with dates to continue this fall and in the spring of 2023.

Underwood’s special guest on all the shows is Jimmie Allen, and $1 from each ticket sold for the tour will be contributed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Since 9/11, the fund has been helping America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tickets and more information are available at carrieunderwoodofficial.com/tour.

“Hate My Heart” is the second single from Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones album. The country superstar launched the song with a new video clip providing a behind-the-scenes look at her rehearsal of the song for her upcoming tour.

Visit The Country Music Association’s official website for more information.