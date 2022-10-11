Carrie Underwood Shares ‘Hate My Heart’ Ahead Of ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour

Carrie Underwood 'Hate My Heart' artwork - Courtesy: Capitol Nashville

Carrie Underwood has shared the new song “Hate My Heart’” ahead of its official country radio impact date of October 31.

The country heroine co-wrote the song with frequent collaborators Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia, and with artist/songwriter Hardy. Her Denim & Rhinestones tour begins in Greenville, SC on October 15, with dates this fall and in the spring of 2023. The tour will stop in 43 US cities including dates at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Underwood’s special guest on all the shows is Jimmie Allen, and $1 from each ticket sold for the tour will be contributed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Since 9/11, the fund has been helping America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tickets and more information are available at carrieunderwoodofficial.com/tour.

Carrie Underwood - Hate My Heart (Audio)

“Hate My Heart” is the second single from Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones album. The country superstar launched the song with a new video clip providing a behind-the-scenes look at her rehearsal of the song for her upcoming tour.

Says Underwood: “‘Hate My Heart’ was definitely part of my desire to have fun on this album. I wanted songs that would be exciting to perform live and would fill up an arena, and that’s exactly what we’re about to do with the Denim & Rhinestones Tour. This one is definitely going to get everyone up on their feet and having a good time.”

She goes on: “It was great writing ‘Hate My Heart’ with Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia, who I love collaborating with, and also getting to work with Hardy, who brought a cool vibe and an energy to the track.”

Underwood has three nominations at the CMA Awards on November 9, for Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year, for “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean. The Denim & Rhinestones album, her latest collaboration with David Garcia, came out in June, and became her tenth consecutive Top 10 debut on the all-genre Billboard Top 200.

