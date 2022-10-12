Carly Pearce Shares Video For ‘What He Didn’t Do’

Carly Pearce - Photo: Preston Leatherman (Courtesy of Big Machine Label Group)

Reigning ACM/CMA Awards Female Artist/Vocalist of The Year Carly Pearce has shared a reflective new music video for her latest Gold-certified single “What He Didn’t Do.”

Deeming the song “one of many diary-like anthems that embodies Pearce’s strength and pure storytelling soul,” CMT premiered the visual ahead of her Artist of the Year honor on Friday (10/14) at 9:00P ET/8:00P CT on CMT. Filmed just outside of Boston, Massachusetts, director Alexa Campbell helped Pearce close a significant, final chapter in her 29 story that “brought her country music career to new heights” (CMT).

Pearce’s whirlwind year shows no signs of slowing down. Next month, she will defend her Female Vocalist title at the CMA Awards and also vie for Single, Song, Musical Event, and Music Video of the Year for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde. The song marks Pearce’s third No.1 and becomes just the third duet between two solo women to top Country Airplay, dating to the Billboard chart’s January 1990 inception.

“It’s thrilling to celebrate these deserving nominees while our industry is returning to live music,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer regarding the forthcoming edition of the CMA Awards. “This year’s slate is impressive, with some nominees logging historic milestones while others are just getting started. No matter what stage in their career, they each bring a unique voice and unforgettable story to life, showing that Country Music is stronger than ever! We look forward to honoring them this November.”

Ahead of her induction into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame (October 28, the Grand Ole Opry member headlines Carly Pearce: Two Nights at the Ryman (October 26 and 27). Following her successful THE 29 Tour and supporting Kenny Chesney’s Here And Now Tour, Pearce joins Blake Shelton’s Back To The Honky Tonk Tour in 2023.

Listen to the best of Carly Pearce on Apple Music and Spotify.