Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, And Carly Pearce All Earn Multiple CMA Awards Nods

Carrie Underwood - Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The Country Music Association has announced nominees for “The 56th Annual CMA Awards,” with Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton earning five nominations and Carrie Underwood scoring three herself.

First-time nominee Lainey Wilson topping the list at six nominations. Other top nominees include Ashley McBryde, along with songwriter and producer Shane McAnally, who each have five nominations. Cody Johnson and songwriter/producer Josh Osborne have earned four nominations each. Luke Combs, HARDY, Miranda Lambert, and Midland secured three nominations apiece. Vying for the night’s highest honor, reigning Entertainer of the Year Combs is nominated again in the category alongside Lambert, Stapleton, Underwood, and Morgan Wallen. Don’t miss “The 56th Annual CMA Awards,” hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Live from Nashville Wednesday, November 9 (8:00 – 11:00 PM/EST) on ABC.

First-time CMA Awards nominees include BRELAND, Alexa Campbell, Jack Clarke, Dan Grech-Marguerat, Jacob Davis, Dustin Haney, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins, Jason Lehning, Blake Lively, Chip Matthews, Parker McCollum, Michael Monaco, Jason Nix, Mikey Reaves, Harper Smith, Trent Willmon, and Wilson.

“It’s thrilling to celebrate these deserving nominees while our industry is returning to live music,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “This year’s slate is impressive, with some nominees logging historic milestones while others are just getting started. No matter what stage in their career, they each bring a unique voice and unforgettable story to life, showing that Country Music is stronger than ever! We look forward to honoring them this November.”

It’s been an exciting time for Underwood, whose new album, Denim & Rhinestones, entered Billboard’s Top Country Albums at No.2, becoming her tenth top three title on that chart, out of ten releases. The set initially arrived at No.10 on the Billboard 200 and No.4 on Top Album Sales.

Billboard Country Update reported that upon release, the album had equivalent sales of 31,000. It has been 16 and a half years since Underwood, as reigning American Idol champion, first appeared on Top Country Albums in December 2005, at No.1, with Some Hearts. That debut album went on to a mighty 27 weeks at the top of the chart.

Underwood’s US tour with special guest Jimmie Allen is due to start on October 15 in Greenville, South Carolina, and will run into March 2023, concluding on the 17 of that month in Seattle.

Visit CMA’s official website for more information.