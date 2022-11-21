Taylor Swift Returns To No.1 On Billboard Albums Chart

Taylor Swift - Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

One week after Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss topped the charts, Taylor Swift’s Midnights has returned to the No.1 spot at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The album earned 204,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending November 17, according to Luminate and Billboard. According to the announcement, Midnights is the first album to tally at least 200,000 units in each of its first four weeks of release since Adele’s 25 nearly seven years ago.

Earlier in November, Swift earned yet another achievement, becoming the the first artist to spend an entire year at No.1. She earned a record-extending 52nd week atop the chart (non-consecutively), thanks to the continued acclaim of her latest album Midnights. The album added a second week at No.1 on the Billboard 200 with 342,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. That’s the largest second-week total for an album since Adele’s 25 drew 1.162 million in its second frame on the chart dated December 19, 2015. That news was first reported by Billboard.

All 20 songs from Midnights (13 from its standard version and seven from its “3am Edition”) landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a second straight week (dated November 12), led by “Anti-Hero,” which earned a second week at No.1, followed in the top 10 by “Lavender Haze” (No. 6), “Midnight Rain” (No. 7) and “Bejeweled” (No. 9).

Swift also recently unveiled a new version of “Anti-Hero” with Jack Antonoff. Antonoff takes over the second verse, changing the “sexy baby” lyric to “art bro.” He sings, “Sometimes I feel like everybody is an art bro lately /And I just judge them on the hill /Too hard to hang out talking s__t about your famous baby/ Pierce through the heart of 90s guilt.”

In an Instagram post promoting the new version, Swift wrote, “Jack’s version of ‘sexy baby’ is ‘art bro’ and we sincerely hope it confuses just as many people.”

