Terry Hall, Legendary Lead Singer Of The Specials, Dies At 63

Terry Hall - Photo: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Terry Hall, the lead singer of pioneering ska band The Specials, has died at the age of 63. The singer died after a brief illness, The Specials said in a statement.

“Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls,” they wrote. “His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humor, the fight for justice, but mostly the love. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity.”

In a separate note to The BBC, Neville Staple of The Specials reflected on the loss. “It’s really hit me hard. We fronted The Specials and Fun Boy Three together, making history. Terry, he surely will be missed.”

The musician was born in 1959 and raised in Coventry, where a majority of his family worked in the city’s then-booming car industry. The Specials formed in 1977.

As uDiscoverMusic staff writer Tim Peacock wrote in 2021, “Standing up for your rights has always been paramount for The Specials. The very epitome of sharply-dressed cool when they first emerged in the late 70s, the Coventry group spearheaded the UK’s multi-racial 2-Tone movement, and their classic hits such as ‘Rat Race,’ ‘Stereotypes,’ and ‘Ghost Town’ railed against socio-political problems ranging from racism to police harassment and mass unemployment.

Originally known as The Coventry Automatics, The Specials pioneered the aforementioned sound known as 2-Tone – an exhilarating amalgam of reggae, ska, and punk which yielded considerable success. The band’s first two albums, The Specials and More Specials, both went gold, while their run of seven consecutive UK Top 10 hits included two chart-toppers, “Too Much Too Young” and the aforementioned “Ghost Town.” The latter – a bleak, but memorable paean to unemployment in Thatcher’s Britain – remains The Specials’ signature song.

In an interview with Peacock, Hall reflected on the ongoing relevance of The Specials. “It’s actually quite sad the songs from our first two albums are still so relevant,” Hall said. “The first time round we screamed about the injustices because we were kids, but now we’re trying to take a more mature view, though we’re still angry and we’re still trying to make people aware of what’s going on around them.

“Yet having said that, it’s exciting too, because I feel the music hasn’t dated,” he finishes. “Without wanting to sound arrogant, I think we made some important music and there’s a timelessness about it, so I hope new generations of fans can continue to latch onto it.”