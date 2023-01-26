The Backseat Lovers Share Video For ‘Slowing Down’

The Backseat Lovers - Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

The Backseat Lovers have shared the official video for their new single, “Slowing Down.” Black and white scenes from the natural, industrial, and personal worlds collide in the evocative video, creating a surrealistic kaleidoscope and an escalating sense of tension.

“The making of the video for ‘Slowing Down’ was equally as rewarding as it was challenging,” says The Backseat Lovers’ Joshua Harmon. “It was shot completely on 16mm film and I am proud to have been able to direct it with Brandon J Minton.”

“Slowing Down” is from the band’s new album, Waiting To Spill (Capitol Records). Describing it as “a song that came together in a time where all four of us needed it,” Harmon recalls, “I had begun to write the beginning of the song just days before a writing retreat that we had decided to go on in the deep mountains. Over the few days at the cabin, the song was born out of feelings of fear, faded dreams seeping into our mornings, and a personal worry that I was slowing down the person I loved.”

Waiting to Spill has amassed over 30 million combined global streams across its 10 songs since its release last fall. The band launched the album with a sold-out, seven-city U.S. tour and appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! After a series of festival dates in Australia and New Zealand and a European tour, The Backseat Lovers will return to North America for an extensive spring outing, which will kick off on April 18 at Orpheum in Vancouver, BC. Most dates are already sold out, including shows at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, CA (April 26) and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN (May 25).

In a recent feature, Alternative Press said, “Waiting to Spill takes an intimate, deeply personal look into a new chapter of their lives. The album takes a visceral approach to exploring their complex emotions through music, incorporating experimental recording techniques and deep-cut lyricism…” Waiting to Spill is the follow-up to the group’s acclaimed 2019 debut, When We Were Friends, which racked up over 200 million global streams and featured the top 20 Alternative hit “Kilby Girl.”

Buy or stream Waiting To Spill.