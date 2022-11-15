The Backseat Lovers Announce 2023 Tour Dates

The Backseat Lovers - Photo: Jim Bennett/Getty Images

The Backseat Lovers have announced 2023 North American tour dates. The four-piece will return stateside after participating in Australia and New Zealand’s Laneway Festival as well as an extensive tour of Europe and the U.K. in the first quarter of the year.

Kicking off April 18 at Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre, the band continue to play significantly larger rooms with each new tour. Announcing multiple nights at Portland’s Roseland Ballroom, other stops include LA’s Hollywood Palladium on April 26, Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium on May 25, and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 18 at 10AM local time.

The band is currently on a sold out fall tour where the band has been performing the new album live, in its entirety. They will end their run with two shows in the band’s hometown of Salt Lake City.

On October 28, The Backseat Lovers released their new album Waiting To Spill (Capitol Records). The album made a big splash on the charts, coming in at No.1 Alternative New Artist Albums, No.2 Heatseekers Albums, No.4 Current Alternative Albums, No.6 Current Rock Albums, and more.

Prior to the release of the full project, the band shared early singles, “Slowing Down,” “Close Your Eyes,” and “Growing/Dying.” The album was released in digital, 180g vinyl, cassette, and CD formats. In addition to the standard black vinyl, there is a dark green vinyl edition, available only from the band’s online store, and a clear vinyl version, which can be found exclusively at indie retailers. On the new record, the band explain, “Waiting to Spill has been one of the most important things we’ve been a part of both as people and musicians.”

Waiting to Spill is the follow-up to the group’s acclaimed 2019 debut, When We Were Friends, which racked up over 340 million global streams and featured the top 20 Alternative hit “Kilby Girl.”

Visit The Backseat Lovers’ official website for more information.