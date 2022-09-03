‘The Best Of Roxy Music’ Compilation Debuts On Vinyl

Roxy Music, ‘The Best Of Roxy Music’ - Photo: Courtesy of Virgin/UMC

To coincide with Roxy Music celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, the band’s career-encompassing collection from 2001 is available for the first time on vinyl.

This iconic collection of songs is available on 2LP 180-gram black vinyl and limited yellow vinyl D2C exclusive editions. Both include restored and enhanced artwork, lyrics, and have been remastered at half-speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.

Since their inception in 1972, multi-platinum Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Roxy Music have left an indelible mark on the worlds of music, fashion, and art, merging the three with a singular and astonishing vision that brought them immediate, global success. Today they are regarded as one of the most influential bands of all time, whose music and iconic imagery continues to inspire new generations of artists.

Arranged in reverse-chronological order, The Best Of Roxy Music track listing bookends their peerless recording career. The set opens with “Avalon” and “More Than This,” two iconic compositions that propelled the band’s final album on to multi-platinum success. “More Than This” alone has garnered more than 123 million streams.

Roxy Music frontman Bryan Ferry recently sat down with Vulture to discuss the compilation. Regarding his favorite Roxy Music song, he said, “‘Mother of Pearl’ always comes up as a favorite for me, because it’s very wordy and I feel that it has very interesting lyrics. It’s emotional, and yet it jumps around from one structure to another, which I like.

“It was on the third album, Stranded, and I felt I was on a bit of a roll with my writing at that point. Yeah, it’s the only song I didn’t write on the keyboard. I took a bass guitar away with me for a couple of weeks to do some writing. I had a small keyboard and a cassette, and I recorded it. I wrote the song out in Greece, and my friend Simon Puxley was with me, who was Roxy’s press agent in the early days. He wrote the sleeve notes on the first Roxy album. “Mother of Pearl” is a song I very rarely play live because it’s such a long song.”

