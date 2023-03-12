The Lathums Score Second Consecutive UK No.1 With ‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’

The Lathums ''From Nothing to a Little Bit More' artwork - Courtesy: Island Records

The Lathums have landed their second No.1 album with From Nothing to a Little Bit More, narrowly beating out rapper slowthai’s Ugly.

The rock band, formed in Wigan in Greater Manchester and signed to Island Records, were neck and neck with slowthai all through the chart week. The Lathums, who consist of singer-writer Alex Moore, Scott Concepcion, Ryan Durrans, and Matty Murphy, finished the chart week just 700 chart units ahead to achieve a second consecutive bestseller, after How Beautiful Life Can Be arrived at No.1 in the UK in October 2021.

The Lathums - Lucky Bean (Official Lyric Video)

Speaking to the Official Charts Company, the band said: “Hello loves! This is a group effort, but it’s mostly come from [the fans]. We write the songs, but they wouldn’t have the place that they have in the world without you lot. This is a thank you to our community that we’ve created and brought together.

“You don’t understand the power that we hold together. It’s going to be the best ride ever! Another Official Number 1 album. We’re the people, we’re the real people, we’re the community. We’re going to take over this thing. Come on!”

On their social media, the band added: “18,000 Lathums strong and we can’t thank you all enough. With the outright dedication and power of the community that we have amassed, we have managed to clinch a consecutive No.1 album with our second body of work.”

The Lathums are currently on a UK tour that travels to Norwich’s Waterfront tomorrow (13) before gigs in Cardiff, Nottingham, Birmingham, and at London’s Roundhouse on March 18. They then begin a European leg that visits Germany, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands, before another set of UK shows from May 15, continuing until the end of the month. Read the full itinerary on the band’s website.

