The Lathums Announce Second Album, ‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’

Having lived their rollercoaster ride to the top of the charts and main stages inside just two years, The Lathums state their intentions to supercharge their continued rise with the release of “Say My Name.”

It’s the first, incendiary single to be lifted from their upcoming, second album: From Nothing To A Little Bit More, announced at the same time as the biggest UK Tour to date, including dates at Manchester’s Albert Hall and London’s iconic Roundhouse.

Simultaneously stating that the album, set for release on February 24, 2023, on Island Records, will be “an act of rebellion having seen the rules of the game” and encompass more of the ‘sad and strange,’ the new single follows springtime’s infectious, soaring teaser, “Sad Face Baby” out into The Lathums’ brave new world. Promising a total of eleven songs, From Nothing To A Little Bit More follows the UK Official Album Charts No.1 success of the band’s 2021 debut, How Beautiful Life Can Be.

The Lathums - Say My Name (Official Music Video)

After showcasing “Say My Name” in front of fans during a busy summer, including blistering, coming-of-age performances at Reading and Leeds Festivals, any initial shyness, naivety or insecurity felt by The Lathums has dissipated in favor of an unapologetically expanded live sound. “Say My Name” is the first concrete indication that the same, fresh sense of possibility surrounding the band’s enhanced stage set-up has followed them into the studio.

Lyrically emotive, running river deep for frontman, Alex Moore, yet audaciously stitched with stadium-sized guitars and brooding rhythms, the statement single found its voice with Jim Abbiss (Adele, Arctic Monkeys, Bombay Bicycle Club) in the album producer’s chair.

Reflecting on the track, Moore says: “’Say My Name’ is a more recent song and, like everything we seem to do, has profound personal meanings. It’s a conversation with someone who has gone, with them speaking to the person who is alive, saying the things that they want to hear.”

Never more content than when on the road, The Lathums recently completed a short run of intimate dates across the UK and head out almost immediately with Kasabian, supporting them on their upcoming arena dates, opening at Manchester’s AO Arena tomorrow (Fri October 28 2022). Having hit what may have felt like unbeatable highs with landmark, sell-out shows at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse and Blackpool Empress Ballroom over the past year, The Lathums 11-date, spring 2023 tour promises more memorable nights in their company. Visit the band’s official website for further information.

Emerging barely out of their teens and finding themselves in the midst of tours selling out in just one day and a clamor for every note they pressed to vinyl, driven by the purity of their heart-on-sleeve songwriting and the loyalty of an insatiable, still-expanding movement of fans, The Lathums remarkable experiences have gone right back into their music.

As Moore, Scott Concepcion (guitars/piano), and Ryan Durrans (drums) stride into their emboldened early twenties together, artistic support and kinship has come from some unlikely, ‘pinch me’ quarters, including The Killers, with whom Moore sang onstage at shows in Vienna and Amsterdam, plus Tim Burgess, Paul Weller, Arctic Monkeys, and Louis Tomlinson.

The second album from The Lathums is set for release on a range of formats, including standard black vinyl, limited fan-only colored variants, and a double-vinyl package including six, exclusive acoustic tracks recorded at Abbey Road, plus CD, cassette, and digital packages. The record’s artwork has been supplied by renowned, Wigan-born, and raised designer of Oasis, The Verve, and Super Furry Animals’ iconic album covers, Brian Cannon of Microdot.

From Nothing To A Little Bit More includes the following tracks:

“Struggle”

“Say My Name”

“I Know”

“Lucky Bean”

“Facets”

“Rise and Fall”

“Sad Face Baby”

“Turmoil”

“Land and Sky”

“Crying Out”

“Undeserving”