The Rolling Stones Release New Single ‘Jealous Lover’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The Rolling Stones have released “Jealous Lover,” a new single from their forthcoming studio album Foreign Tongues. The album is due July 10 via Capitol Records, and the new track arrives with a music video starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Charles Melton. Directed by Chris Barrett and Luke Taylor, whose credits include work connected to Radiohead and Jack White, the video is available exclusively through Amazon Music.

“Jealous Lover” follows “In The Stars,” another previously released song from Foreign Tongues. The album also includes “Divine Intervention,” one of two tracks on the record to feature The Cure frontman Robert Smith. The new single credits Mick Jagger on vocals and background vocals, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood on electric guitar, Darryl Jones on bass, Steve Jordan on drums and percussion, Steve Winwood on Rhodes and organ, Andrew Watt on guitar, synthesizers, piano, and acoustic guitar, and Matt Clifford on synthesizers.

The Rolling Stones - Jealous Lover (Lyric Video)

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Alongside the single, Episode 1 of the Rolling Stones podcast Speaking In Tongues has been released on major podcast platforms. The six-episode series traces the making of Foreign Tongues, with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood discussing the album’s writing and recording. The podcast also features contributions from Andrew Watt, Robert Smith, Steve Winwood, and cover artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn. Norah Jones, a longtime Stones fan and sometime collaborator, presents the series.

The announcement follows the band’s 2023 album Hackney Diamonds, which later won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. In 2024, The Rolling Stones toured North America on the Hackney Diamonds Tour. A year later, they released a super deluxe reissue of Black and Blue featuring a wealth of archival and unreleased material including previously unreleased recording like the Jagger/Richards composition “I Love Ladies” and a high-energy take on Shirley & Company’s “Shame, Shame, Shame.”

Shop The Rolling Stones’ Foreign Tongues here.