The Weeknd Sets Attendance Records For London Shows

The Weeknd has broken the record for highest attendance across two nights with 160,000 at London Stadium. This significant moment took place over the weekend with sold-out back-to-back shows on July 7 and 8 as part of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

The tour now holds the record for highest single night attendance for any show at the stadium with 80,000 fans. Kaytranada and Mike Dean joined on both nights.

“It’s incredible to see The Weeknd hit this milestone less than halfway through his massive sold-out European run,” said Omar Al-joulani, President, Touring, Live Nation in an interview with Variety. “This historic moment in London shows the global fanbase he has cultivated over the years.”

“On the heels of an enormous, hugely successful U.S. tour, Abel continues to sell at an astounding level across Europe,” said CAA’s Co-Head of North American Touring Darryl Eaton to Variety. “Abel entertained 160,000 fans across two nights at London Stadium, with another show in London to come at Wembley in August 2023. We couldn’t be more proud to work with him and his team on this incredible tour!”

The second leg of the After Hours Til Dawn Tour continues with a show in Brussels, Belgium at King Baudouin Stadium before heading to Barcelona, Milan, Paris and more. The Weeknd will also embark on his Latin America run this fall with shows in Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and more before wrapping up on October 25 at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The completely sold out 2022 North American leg of the stadium tour was an incredible success, breaking attendance records and grossing $148 million dollars. Following the kick off of the second leg, the global tour has now grossed over $350 million dollars to date.

The global stadium tour celebrates The Weeknd’s 2020 album After Hours (it’s hit single “Blinding Lights” was named the new No.1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist”), as well as his critically-acclaimed album Dawn FM, which was released January 2022.

