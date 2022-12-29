The Weeknd Teases New ‘Dawn FM’ Music Video

The Weeknd - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

On Wednesday night (December 28), The Weeknd tweeted a teaser that a new music video for a song from Dawn FM is in development. The album will celebrate its one year anniversary on January 7, 2023.

The Weeknd mentioned on Twitter that the video will be for “Is There Someone Else?,” the 10th track on Dawn FM. So far, lead single “Take My Breath” and other tracks “Out of Time,” “Sacrifice,” “Gasoline,” and “How Do I Make You Love Me” all have visuals.

Earlier this month, Canadian Music Week announced that Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye received the 2022 CMW Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award in recognition of his longstanding commitment to charitable initiatives.

The CMW Allan Slaight Humanitarian Award is presented to a Canadian artist, duo, or group, in recognition of their social activism and benevolent support of humanitarian interests and causes. As recipient of this Award, The Slaight Family Foundation will make a donation of $50,000 towards a charity of Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye’s choosing.

“That this is a Canadian award sits deep with me. Allan and The Slaight Family Foundation are known across the country for their generous philanthropy, and it means a lot to be acknowledged, and is an honour to be recognized along with the legendary Canadian artists who received this award before me,” said Tesfaye.

The Weeknd is the first musician to receive both the Allan Slaight Impact Award and the CWM Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award. Tesfaye received the Allan Slaight Impact honor at Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2014, which is presented to a remarkable musician, duo, or group that continues to make a positive impact with their talent and benevolence in the field of music.

“The global success of Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye makes every Canadian proud. What Abel has done with his success is something that we can be doubly proud of–and this is to improve the lives of people in need, in Canada and around the world. His altruism, in a word, is exemplary,” says Gary Slaight, President and CEO of The Slaight Family Foundation.

Listen to the best of The Weeknd on Apple Music and Spotify.