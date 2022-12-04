The Weeknd Shares New Teaser On Twitter

The Weeknd - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Weeknd has posted a new teaser clip to his Twitter account. The quick visual (it clocks in at 12 seconds) features a blue “A” with a bird at its center, and features haunting music.

The Weeknd captioned the post with “12.16.22,” a date that also appears in the final moments of the clip. As Pitchfork notes, “Shortly after, the Weeknd retweeted a post from the account for the new Avatar movie reading: ‘#AvatarTheWayOfWater x @theWeeknd.’”

Earlier this month, due to popular demand, The Weeknd recently announced an extra London Stadium date for his 2023 ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour.

The new date has been scheduled for Saturday, July 8, 2023. Fans who purchased tickets for the 2022 ‘After Hours’ Arena Tour in Europe can register for presale access to the 2023 dates. All tickets and additional info will be available at The Weeknd’s official website.

Tickets for the tour’s Colombia shows went on sale at 9am local time on December 3. Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina Tickets go on sale for shows in Mexico (at 2pm local time), Brazil (at 10am local time) and Chile (at 11am local time) starting Thursday, December 8. On sale information will be announced soon for Argentina.

United Nations World Food Program Goodwill Ambassador Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye will again partner with the U.N. World Food Program to contribute funds from the second leg of the tour to the XO Humanitarian Fund, which supports the organization’s response to the unprecedented global hunger crisis. €1 from each ticket sold across Europe, £1 in the UK and the $1 equivalent in countries across Latin America will go to this important cause.

The fund raised money during the North American leg of the tour through ticket sales, proceeds from an exclusive tour t-shirt, and a $500,000 donation directly from The Weeknd. The Weeknd’s corporate partners, tour venues, World Food Program USA board of directors, and supporters also stepped up to contribute, as well as tour sponsor Binance, who contributed $2 million to the fund. The first grant of $2 million will be going to provide emergency food and nutrition assistance to the most food-insecure regions of Ethiopia.

