The Weeknd Announces Europe And Latin America Tour Dates

The Weeknd - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Weeknd has announced 2023 dates for the expansion of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. The next leg of the tour will kick off Saturday, June 10 in Manchester, UK at Etihad Stadium, with stops across Europe and Latin America in Stockholm, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and more before wrapping up in Santiago, Chile on Sunday, October 15 at Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida. Additional 2023 dates will be announced soon.

The completely sold out North American leg of the stadium tour was an incredible success breaking attendance records and grossing over $130 million dollars to date.

Tickets for the European shows go on sale starting Friday, December 2 at 12pm local time. Fans who purchased tickets for the 2022 After Hours Arena Tour in Europe can register for presale access to the 2023 dates.

Tickets for Colombia shows go on sale starting Saturday, December 3 at 9am local time. Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina Tickets go on sale for shows in Mexico (at 2pm local time), Brazil (at 10am local time) and Chile (at 11am local time) starting Thursday, December 8. On sale information will be announced soon for Argentina.

United Nations World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye will again partner with the U.N. World Food Programme to contribute funds from the second leg of the tour to the XO Humanitarian Fund, which supports the organization’s response to the unprecedented global hunger crisis. €1 from each ticket sold across Europe, £1 in the UK and the $1 equivalent in countries across Latin America will go to this important cause.

The fund raised money during the North American leg of the tour through ticket sales, proceeds from an exclusive tour t-shirt, and a $500,000 donation directly from The Weeknd. The Weeknd’s corporate partners, tour venues, World Food Program USA board of directors, and supporters also stepped up to contribute, as well as tour sponsor Binance, who contributed $2 million to the fund. The first grant of $2 million will be going to provide emergency food and nutrition assistance to the most food-insecure regions of Ethiopia.

