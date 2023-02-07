The Weeknd’s ‘Die For You’ Tops Radio Songs Chart…Six Years After Release

The Weeknd - Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation

Originally released in late 2016 on his album Starboy, The Weekdn’s track “Die for You” landed at No.1 on Billboard’s all-format Radio Songs chart, as well as the mainstream top 40-based Pop Airplay chart (both dated February 11).

The song, on XO/Republic Records, gained by 5% to 85.2 million airplay audience impressions in the January 27-February 2 tracking week, according to Luminate. The song surged to No. thanks to massive use on TikTok in recent months, which led Republic to officially promote the song to radio.

Earlier this month, it was announced that The Weeknd’s Live At SoFi Stadium concert special will arrive on HBO Max on February 25.

The star posted the concert special’s poster on his socials, which featured his masked persona clutching a microphone in one hand and raising his other against the blood orange backdrop.

He originally scheduled two back-to-back dates at the Inglewood venue for his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour in September, but The Weeknd canceled his second show in the beginning of his set after he lost his voice. The “Sacrifice” singer then rescheduled the shortened show to November and added a second SoFi Stadium date during Thanksgiving weekend.

The Weeknd’s last music TV special, The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, arrived on Amazon Prime Video in February 2022, which served as a theatrical expansion of his last studio album Dawn FM that topped charts across the globe. Dawn FM follows his critically acclaimed fourth LP After Hours, which debuted and remained at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for four consecutive weeks.

The upcoming series The Idol, which The Weeknd is starring in and co-writing with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, will follow a female pop singer who sparks a romance with an enigmatic LA club owner who doubles as a leader of a secret cult. Starring Lily-Rose Depp, the show also features Troye Sivan, BLACKPINK‘s Jennie, Mike Dean and more.

