Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, And Nelly Furtado Reunite On ‘Keep Going Up’

Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado have reunited 16 years after their last collaboration on the new single, “Keep Going Up.”

The trio first came together in 2007 to work on and release the global smash hit “Give It To Me,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and has generated nearly a billion streams since. The track also featured on Timbaland’s platinum-certified album Shock Value that same year, charting at No.5 on the Billboard 200.

“Keep Going Up” delivers the hottest reunion of the year and marks legendary producer Timbaland’s first official solo single in over eight years. It is also his artist debut under the partnership between his own Mosley Music Group and Def Jam Recordings.

From the off, his signature sound remains as instantly recognizable as ever, with a head-nodding drum groove and thick bassline underlining the song’s dynamic verses. Furtado takes charge of a chantable chorus, repeating, “I keep going, I keep going, I keep going up” like a mantra. Timberlake, meanwhile, flexes his hypnotic high register through rich layers of production. It all combines to create a track overflowing with inimitable, unrivaled chemistry.

Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, Justin Timberlake - Keep Going Up (Visualizer)

“Keep Going Up” originated from Beatclub – the immensely successful music creator platform founded by Timbaland – and its members, Last Trip To The Moon. The group’s production team members, Brandon Stewart and Brandon Cordoba, created the beat, and Timbaland later added his signature production style to the track.

Fans can gain more insight into the creation of “Keep Going Up” in a special making-of video shared on the Beatclub YouTube channel.

The song precedes a new EP from Timbaland that will be released this fall, while it also foreshadows more collaboration between the producer and Timberlake. The pair will curate music for select Monday Night Football games on ESPN during the 2023-24 season.

