Tomorrow X Together Announce 2023 World Tour, ‘ACT: Sweet Mirage’

Tomorrow X Together – Photo: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

Tomorrow X Together has announced details of its 2023 world tour, ACT: Sweet Mirage, with dates confirmed in the US and Asia.

The run of dates follows the band’s first world tour, ACT: Lovesick, which took place last year.

The new tour will kick off in Tomorrow X Together’s hometown of Seoul, with two dates in the city in March. From there, it will travel across Asia, with multiple stops in Japan, before heading to the US.

Further details about venues and ticketing information has yet to be released. The tour poster also states, “More to come,” suggesting that further cities could be added to the itinerary. Visit Tomorrow X Together’s official website for more information.

As well as completing its first world tour last year, the K-pop boyband also made history at Lollapalooza 2022, becoming the first K-pop act to perform at the Chicago festival.

The news precedes the release of Tomorrow X Together’s fifth EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, which will arrive on January 27 via BIGHIT MUSIC. In December, the band shared an ambitious trailer for the new record, which followed the five members through a series of dreamlike scenes, starting with the band’s members dancing among the clouds before introducing a demonic entity.

“I’ll teach you how to jump on the wind’s back. You might be flying about with me some funny things to the stars,” reads a voiceover, referencing the famous passage from Peter Pan. The Name Chapter follows the group’s previous Chapter installments, The Dream Chapter and The Chaos Chapter.

Shop the best of Tomorrow X Together’s discography. View Tomorrow X Together’s tour itinerary below.

Mar 25 – Seoul, SK

Mar 26 – Seoul, SK

Apr 1 – Singapore, SG

Apr 5 – Taipei, TW

Apr 14 – Osaka, JP

Apr 15 – Osaka, JP

Apr 18 – Saitama, JP

Apr 19 – Saitama, JP

Apr 25 – Kanagawa, JP

Apr 26 – Kanagawa, JP

Apr 29 – Aichi, JP

Apr 30 – Aichi, JP

May 6 – Charlotte, NC

May 9 – Belmont Park, NY

May 10 – Belmont Park, NY

May 16 – Washington, D.C.

May 19 – Duluth, GA

May 20 – Duluth, GA

May 23 – San Antonio, TX

May 24 – San Antonio, TX

May 27 – Los Angeles, CA