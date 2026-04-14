Tori Amos Releases New Single ‘Gasoline Girls’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

It’s almost time for In Times of Dragons. With her new album’s May 1 release date just weeks away, Tori Amos has revealed its latest single, “Gasoline Girls.”

The song offers a further glimpse into the narrative driving the album. As revealed with the release of prior singles “Stronger Together” and “Shush,” In Times of Dragons tells, per Amos, “a metaphorical story about the fight for Democracy over Tyranny, reflecting the current abhorrent non accidental burning down of democracy in real time by the ‘Dictator believing Lizard Demons’ in their usurpation of America.”

“Gasoline Girls” adds new dimensions to that story, depicting the fictionalized Amos character’s encounter with a lesbian motorcycle gang known as the Gasoline Girls, whose path she crosses as she flees from her corrupt billionaire husband. The group represents solidarity, defiance, and collective strength, and their arrival in the story is billed as a turning point when resistance begins to form. Their refrain: “We will tend the fire.”

“This is a metaphor for many different transformations – from a teenage girl becoming a woman, to shifts in gender identity or fundamental belief systems, to the life changes that come with pregnancy, motherhood and eventually menopause,” Amos says. “The song explores the emotions that come with leaving one version of yourself behind and stepping into another.”

Tori Amos - "Gasoline Girls" - (In Times Of Dragons)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

Amos’ character makes her own transformation in the story, becoming a dragon in her effort to combat the dark forces pursuing her. “Gasoline Girls” is an essential chapter in her journey.

To support In Times of Dragons, Amos recently began her largest tour in a decade. The UK and European leg of the tour is ongoing through May, followed by a North American stretch of shows running from July 7 to Sept. 2. Tickets for the 66-date outing are on sale now.

Buy Tori Amos’ In Times of Dragons on vinyl and CD here.