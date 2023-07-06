Trailer Unveiled For Forthcoming Biopic ‘Bob Marley: One Love’

Artwork: Courtesy of Tuff Gong Worldwide

The official trailer for the forthcoming biopic Bob Marley: One Love is now available to view. The film, due next year, will star Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night In Miami, Peaky Blinders, Secret Invasion) as the reggae figurehead, and is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. Filmed in both Jamaica and England, it has the poster tagline “Some voices are forever” and will be released in theaters on January 12, 2024.

Marley’s son Ziggy said in a statement: “Nothing happens before its time and now is the time for the story of our father Bob Marley to be represented in a biopic theatrical release coming in 2024. You’ve heard the music and you think you know the man but do you really understand what he went through and what moments shaped him into the person he became…this film will bring you to witness for the first time what it was like to be around the legend, to see his pain his sorrows his joys and his redemption.” He adds that “the cast and crew represents one of the most unique creation to ever come out of a Hollywood studio.”

Marley’s wife Rita is played in the film by Lashana Lynch, whose previous credits include No Time to Die and Captain Marvel, as Bob’s wife Rita, and is produced by for Tuff Gong by Rita, Ziggy, and Cedella Marley in collaboration with Paramount Pictures. The film, which is the first biopic to be made about Marley, is written by Zach Baylin, Frank E. Flowers, and Terence Winter.

Ziggy continued: “With this release we look forward to inspiring not only the long time fans but also the younger generation, giving them a vehicle that opens the door to explore Bob’s life and music and in so doing expand his universal message of unification, justice and peace throughout the earth. We do this with purpose and are delighted to share with you the trailer for Bob Marley: One Love the movie. RASTAFARI.”

