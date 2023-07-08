Travis Japan Returns With New Single ‘Candy Kiss’

Travis Japan - Photo: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Following the release of their digital EP, Moving Pieces, Travis Japan has released its newest funky-pop song, “Candy Kiss” on Monday, July 3rd via Capitol Records. The music video for the track has also been released.

“Candy Kiss” was choreographed by Nicky Anderson, who has done choreography for K-POP sensation BTS and Travis Japan’s debut song, “JUST DANCE!” Directed by YUANN, the founder of the Japanese creative group kidzfromnowhere, the music video features a grand space setting using CGI and special effects makeup to help portray the plot line.

In the music video, Travis Japan gets captured by aliens. They showcase their captivating choreography, inspired by blowing kisses, and they enchant the universe with their dance. The music video showcases colorful costumes, departing from the chic image of their previous release.

Last month, the group released Moving Pieces. To celebrate the release, the group also shared the lyric video for the track “Charging!”

The EP features four songs: “Charging!,” “Still On A Journey,” “Keep On Smiling,” and “Moving Pieces.” The latter served as the pre-release single and is written and produced by Poo Bear, who has worked with artists such as Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish.

Moving Pieces served as Travis Japan’s first EP release under Capitol Records following their two singles, “JUST DANCE!” and “Moving Pieces.”

“Moving Pieces” came to be after Travis Japan visited Miami where Poo Bear is based and spent a day recording the song under his guidance, including one-on-one vocal practice sessions and even cultural exchanges where Travis Japan taught Poo Bear some Japanese.

Travis Japan was originally formed when Travis Payne, Michael Jackson’s choreographer, was asked by Johnny & Associates to help them form a group that would be able to grow on a global scale. The group was named “Travis Japan” after Travis himself.

Buy or stream “Candy Kiss.”