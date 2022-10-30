Travis Japan Emerge With Debut Single And Video ‘Just Dance!’

Travis Japan - Photo: Jonathan Weiner (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

Travis Japan, a 7-member dance and performance pop group from Tokyo, has released their much-anticipated debut single “JUST DANCE!,” produced by Sam Bergeson.

The group formed 10 years ago through an audition and has since been managed by Japan’s most prestigious talent agency, Johnny & Associates. They are known for their many accomplishments prior to their debut, including selling out three consecutive arena shows in Japan. The official music video for “Just Dance!” was directed by Gil Green.

Travis Japan was originally formed when Travis Payne, Michael Jackson’s choreographer, was asked by Johnny & Associates to help them form a group that would be able to grow on a global scale. The group was named “Travis Japan” after Travis himself.

The group has been active since 2017 with its current seven members, performing original songs and live concerts in arena-scale venues. Their incredible dancing abilities and outgoing personalities have made them highly popular after polishing their skills during countless lessons to aim for a worldwide debut.

Having spent time in the United States, the band further improved their performance and English language skills while sharing living quarters. Travis Japan participated in the World of Dance, the world’s largest urban dance competition right after arriving in the U.S. After qualifying in 3rd place, Travis Japan scored 4th at the U.S. level in the team division, and 9th at the world competition held in July.

This was followed by an appearance on the popular American TV audition program America’s Got Talent, performing their signature song, “My Dreamy Hollywood” in English and managing to excite the audience with their perfect dance formations, synchronized moves, as well as a stunning acrobatic display and an acapella performance. The group received a standing ovation – not only from the judges but also the audience – sending the group to the semi-final stage.

