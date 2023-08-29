TWICE Add Further Shows To ‘Ready To Be’ World Tour

TWICE - Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

K-Pop superstars TWICE have added four new shows to their ongoing “Ready To Be” world tour, which now continues into 2024.

The girl group will support their upcoming mini-album Ready To Be by taking over stadiums and arenas their fifth world tour. The tour initially began in April with two nights in Seoul, followed by shows in Australia, Japan and North America.

In April, TWICE revealed the Europe and Asia legs of their “Ready To Be” world tour. In September, they will play three shows each in Southeast Asia, at the start and end of the month in the countries of Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.

Now, the group has added four more shows to their world tour, which will now stretch into 2024. TWICE will return to Melbourne, Australia, in November for an additional concert, before headed to Jakarta in Indonesia in December. Later on, in February 2024, the girl group will also play two shows in Latin America.

Tickets to the newly added Melbourne show will go on sale on September 6 at 12pm local time. A presale for Live Nation members will run prior to that, from 11am on September 4 to 11am on September 6. Ticketing information for the other new dates have not been announced yet. Visit the group’s official website for further information.

TWICE: Upcoming ‘Ready To Be’ Tour Dates:

September 2: Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

September 7: London, United Kingdom, The O2

September 8: London, United Kingdom, The O2

September 11: Paris, France, Accor Arena

September 13: Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena

September 14: Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena

September 23: Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

September 30: Bulacan, Philippines, Philippine Arena

November 4: Melbourne, Australia, Marvel Stadium (NEW)

December 23: Jakarta, Indonesia, Jakarta International Stadium (NEW)

2024:

February 3: Mexico City, Mexico, Foro Sol (NEW)

February 6: Sao Paulo, Brazil, Allianz Parque (NEW)

